Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA JCD Prabhakar was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Prabhakar had filed his nomination for the post on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay.
Elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly polls, Prabhakar defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.
Meanwhile, a faction of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, led by CV Shanmugam, has extended support to Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led ruling coalition, citing the party's longstanding opposition to the DMK and rejecting any alliance with it.
He said, "We decided to extend our support to the TVK, which emerged victorious. We founded this party against DMK. For 53 years, our politics have been against the DMK. Given this history, a proposal suggesting that an AIADMK government be formed with the support of the DMK was put forward; however, the majority of our members rejected and opposed it."
Here Are The Live Updates Of Tamil Nadu Government Formation:
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Who Is Tamil Nadu's New Assembly Speaker
Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.
He holds a B.L. degree from Madras Law College (1977) and a B.A. from Loyola College, University of Madras (1974). His declared assets stand at Rs 7,74,80,858, while his liabilities are Rs 2,51,20,360.
TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar Elected As Speaker Of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026
(Source: TNDIPR) pic.twitter.com/CmDYBmbqkj
"AIADMK Facing Continuous Defeat": CV Shanmugam Faction Announces Support To TVK
"AIADMK facing continuous defeat, must introspect" : AIADMK's CV Shanmugam faction announces support to TVK— NDTV (@ndtv) May 12, 2026
NDTV's @jsamdaniel, @Vasudha156 & @DharanVija47684 join @ParmeshwarBawa with more details pic.twitter.com/cJJRiw8wo9
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: Chief Minister Vijay Set For Maiden Official Visit To Delhi Later This Month
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C Joseph Vijay is likely to undertake his first official visit to New Delhi later this month for a series of high-level meetings with the country's top leadership following the formation of his government in the state.
According to highly placed sources, the two-day visit is likely to take place either during the third or final week of May, after the anticipated expansion of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet expected after May 18.
Sources indicated that the visit has been tentatively planned once the new administration completes key governance-related exercises and administrative restructuring in Chennai. During the proposed visit, Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu as part of customary engagements undertaken by newly elected Chief Ministers after assuming office.
He is also likely to hold discussions with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(IANS)
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: TVK To Face First Major Test Today In Assembly Speaker Election
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to face its first major test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday with the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
TVK has fielded senior leader JCD Prabhakar for the post of Speaker. A three-time legislator and former AIADMK leader, Prabhakar joined TVK ahead of the Assembly elections and later emerged as one of the key architects of the party's organisational structure and election manifesto.
The 73-year-old leader was elected from the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Chennai. Political observers believe Prabhakar is likely to be elected unopposed, given the numerical strength currently enjoyed by the ruling alliance in the Assembly.
(IANS)
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: AIADMK Rift Likely To Trigger Leadership Battle In Tamil Nadu Assembly Today
A major crisis within the AIADMK is likely to erupt into open confrontation in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, as rival factions led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and senior leader S.P. Velumani have staked claim to the party's leadership in the House, triggering intense political and legal debate.
The crisis unfolded during the Assembly proceedings on Monday after both Palaniswami and Velumani separately approached Pro-tem Speaker Karuppiah, each claiming to command the support of the majority of AIADMK MLAs and asserting their right to lead the party in the Assembly.
The unprecedented development has created uncertainty over who would be officially recognised as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader and who would exercise powers such as appointing the party whip and representing the party's position inside the Assembly.
(IANS)
Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE: New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, New 'Liquor Ban': Vijay Shuts 717 Shops
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor shops within 500 metres of temples, school, and bus stands across the state.
The shops - operated by TASMAC, or the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, are to be shut within two weeks. The order is the first by the superstar actor and leader of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which secured a dominant win in last month's Assembly election.