Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA JCD Prabhakar was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Prabhakar had filed his nomination for the post on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay.

Elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly polls, Prabhakar defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan.

Meanwhile, a faction of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, led by CV Shanmugam, has extended support to Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led ruling coalition, citing the party's longstanding opposition to the DMK and rejecting any alliance with it.

He said, "We decided to extend our support to the TVK, which emerged victorious. We founded this party against DMK. For 53 years, our politics have been against the DMK. Given this history, a proposal suggesting that an AIADMK government be formed with the support of the DMK was put forward; however, the majority of our members rejected and opposed it."

Here Are The Live Updates Of Tamil Nadu Government Formation: