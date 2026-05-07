MK Stalin Gives DMK Allies Free Hand Over Vijay Tie-Up Amid Uncertainty

As Tamil Nadu waits for clarity on government formation, leaders of the VCK and Left parties have met their ally, DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin today reportedly to discuss the request for support from Vijay's fledgling party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). According to sources, Stalin gave a free hand to his alliance partners to decide if they want to tie up with the TVK based on their political interests.

The TVK had reached out to the Congress, VCK, and the Left parties after failing to secure a majority on its own despite emerging as the largest party in the recent Tamil Nadu elections.

Read: Governor Asks Vijay To Prove Majority For Oath, TVK May Move Court: Sources

Launched just two years ago, the party sprang a surprise by sweeping 108 out of the total 234 seats. The halfway mark being 118, he needs 10 more MLAs in his support to form the government.

The Congress has already pledged support, adding five more MLAs to Vijay's favour.

A confident Vijay met Governor Arlekar last evening to stake claim to the government but couldn't convince him that he has the required support from coalition partners to form the government.

Read: Vijay Being Pressured Since He Opposed BJP? A "Political Rhetoric" Reply

This morning, they met again. Sources said the governor asked Vijay a series of questions, including how he might run an administration without a majority, and which other parties might agree to back the TVK. He has also asked Vijay to clarify his statements about the future support that his party may get.

Vijay declared himself ready to face a floor test, during his conversation with the governor. However, the governor reportedly demanded that he prove his majority before taking the oath as the chief minister.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has called this demand by the governor "unacceptable" and stated that Vijay should be allowed to take the oath. "Vijay can prove numbers in the state assembly," he said.