Vijay Being Pressured Since He Opposed BJP? A "Political Rhetoric" Reply

The BJP has denied any role, as Tamil Nadu's Governor RV Arlekar remains unconvinced that actor Vijay has enough support to form the next government after his blockbuster election debut. If the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) proves its majority, the governor will accept their proposal, said Narayanan Thirupathy, state BJP spokesperson.

"It's a fractured verdict. TVK doesn't have a majority. They must prove their majority. The TVK can explore its chances. If he proves a majority, the governor will constitutionally accept it. There is no confusion with the Raj Bhavan or the governor. He will go by the Constitution," he told news agency PTI.

Thirupathy rejected claims that attempts are being made to pressure Vijay since he had been opposing the BJP.

Read: Governor Asks Vijay To Prove Majority For Oath, TVK May Move Court: Sources

"This is a democratic country. Elections happen here in a democratic way. Mr Vijay of the TVK has more seats. Everything will happen democratically. How can somebody pressure (someone)? These are all political rehtorics. I don't think that is right. Whatever is constitutionally applicable will happen," said the BJP leader.

The BJP's clarification comes amid uncertainty over when Tamil Nadu would get its next government as the TVK hunts for allies to stitch together a new coalition.

The party sprang a surprise on Monday by sweeping 108 out of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu elections. The halfway mark being 118, he needs 10 more MLAs in his support to form the government.

Read: AIADMK Claims 'All Is Well' After Resort Buzz Over 'Pro-TVK' MLAs

The Congress has already pledged support to the TVK, adding five more MLAs to Vijay's favour, while two-year-old party also reached out to other smaller parties like the VCK and the Left.

A confident Vijay met Governor Arlekar last evening to stake claim to the government but couldn't convince him that he has the required support from coalition partners to form the government.

This morning, they met again. Sources said the governor asked Vijay a series of questions, including how he might run an administration without a majority, and which other parties might agree to back the TVK. The governor also asked Vijay to clarify his statements about the future support that his party may get.

Vijay reportedly declared himself ready to face a floor test, during his conversation with the governor.