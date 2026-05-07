'Tamil Nadu Insulted': DMK, VCK Support Vijay In Stalemate vs Governor

In a rare show of unity in politics, a host of political parties - including the DMK, MNM, VCK, and the CPI - have rallied behind actor Vijay, who has landed in a tricky political situation barely days after his TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu polls. Reacting to Governor RV Arlekar's reported refusal to allow the actor-politician's oath as the chief minister, claiming a lack of the requisite number to form a government, the parties called the action "unacceptable" and "a disrespect" to the mandate.

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in its debut elections, emerging as the largest party in Tamil Nadu. However, the party didn't reach the magic figure of 118. With the Congress's support, the party has so far mustered 113 MLAs -- still 5 short of the majority mark. According to reports, the Governor has demanded that Vijay prove his majority before taking the oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Vijay and other parties, however, have argued that his majority should be proven on the floor of the state's assembly after he becomes the chief minister.

Leading the charge in Vijay's favour was his fellow actor-politician, Kamal Haasan. He said that by not inviting Vijay to form the government, the Governor was "disrespecting the mandate".

"My brother, Mr MK Stalin, has announced, 'We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition.' I respect his political maturity. Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfil the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation," he wrote on X.

"The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr Vijay, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy," Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam, posted in Tamil, adding the verdict of the people "must be respected".

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that Vijay should be allowed to take the oath. Calling the Governor's demand "not acceptable", the politician said Vijay does not have to prove the majority in the Lok Bhavan. "Vijay can prove numbers in the state assembly," he added.

DMK leader A Sarvanan also backed Vijay's claim.

Also read: Governor Asks Vijay To Prove Majority For Oath, TVK May Move Court: Sources

"If there are no pre-poll alliances that have garnered the majority, then he should go with the single-largest party...And, if there are going to be any post-poll alliances, then that also will come in fourth place. Now, in the state of Tamil Nadu, no pre-poll alliance has the majority. Nobody else has staked a claim to form the government. But the single-largest party, Mr Vijay's TVK, has staked a claim to form the government and met the governor. And they have given the support of 113 MLAs," he said.

M. Veerapandian, the Communist Party of India's (CPI) Tamil Nadu State Secretary, urged the Governor to allow the TVK to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

"In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election held on April 23 in Tamil Nadu, voters did not deliver a clear mandate enabling any single party to independently form the government. However, the electorate has given Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 108 seats, making it the single largest party in the Assembly. Based on this, TVK leader Vijay has met the Governor and staked a claim to form the government. It is not appropriate for the Governor to insist that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony. As the single largest party, TVK must be given an opportunity by the Governor, in accordance with the Constitution, to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly," he said in a statement.

Also read: Vijay Being Pressured Since He Opposed BJP? A "Political Rhetoric" Reply

BJP Reacts

The BJP, however, said the TVK didn't have a majority, which it must prove before the Governor.

"It's a fractured verdict, and we all know that TVK did not have a majority, and they have to prove it. If he (Vijay) proves that he has a majority, the Governor will accept it... Whatever is constitutionally applicable will happen," BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy told the news agency PTI.

What Happened At Vijay's Meeting With The Governor

According to sources, Vijay visited the Governor's office on Thursday morning. The Governor asked him how he would form a government with the support of 113 MLAs. TVK said it expects six seats from two Left parties and two regional outfits and that it is ready to face a floor test.

The Governor, however, is unconvinced of the TVK's claim to get enough numbers.

Vijay is reportedly banking on the support of the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as well as smaller Tamil parties like the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two seats) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (four).

However, the VCK is allied with the outgoing DMK, and the PMK with the BJP, ensuring that any post-poll alliance involving these parties will be fraught with internal contradictions.