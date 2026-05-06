35-Year-Old Ends 11-Year Corporate Career, Decides To Retire: "My Goodbye Mail Is Ready"

A 35-year-old corporate employee has stepped away from his career after more than a decade in the workforce, following a period of deep reflection on his priorities and purpose. His decision, shared through an Instagram video, was influenced by two key questions that reshaped how he viewed his job and long-term future.

Biswajit Mohanty announced that he marked his final day in the corporate world at 35. In his video, he reflected on the long journey leading up to that moment, including years of schooling, higher education supported by a loan, and 11 years of professional experience, all culminating in his decision to exit the corporate track. He realised about three years ago that he did not want to continue in the same line of work until retirement.

He explained that the decision evolved gradually while he was still employed. A turning point came when he began asking himself whether he would continue doing the same job if financial security were already assured and whether his role had any meaningful real-world impact or would be missed if it no longer existed.

He started to rethink things because he was having trouble seeing a clear link between his work in a corporate setting and real-world results. Over the past three years, he focused on unlearning, rediscovering his strengths, and investing his time and resources into what he described as his real currency - his energy.

"My final mail, my goodbye mail, is ready in my draft. I will be sending it in a couple of hours, and I will be signing off from this corporate world. I realised a very hard truth that without time and energy, a bank balance only gives convenience, not joy, and does not give you that satisfaction to sleep well at night," he said in the video.

Watch the video here:

During this period, he re-evaluated how he wanted to spend his time and what direction he wanted his life to take. While he now feels a sense of clarity about his next steps, he acknowledged that uncertainty still remains. He also noted that accepting he would not stay in the corporate system until retirement was the most difficult part, but stepping away has brought him a sense of calm.

His decision has drawn supportive reactions online, with many social media users praising his choice to prioritise personal fulfilment over a conventional career path.

One user wrote, "Corporate job is a big trap..!A job will never make u rich and always keeps u under someone who is earning 10x more upon u..!he realised at 34, but this young generation should realise after college."

Another commented, "I agree corporate at 35 hits hard. Difficult to work like robots until you have EMIs on your head. Stay strong, we don't need that much of money to live a peaceful life."

"35 is the age when you realise this same happened to me. I am 39 still building and the journey is challenging but getting to learn a lot. People skill is very important in this journey more than anything else. Wish you luck," a third user wrote, while a fourth added, "It takes courage to take this call because many people are having this burn out from corporate life but still they cannot escape from 9-5 trap. All the best to you for your journey ahead."