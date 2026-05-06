TVK Chief Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor, Stakes Claim To Form Next Government

TVK chief Vijay has staked claim to form the next government in Tamil Nadu in a meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today.

His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party after the assembly election, needs at least 10 seats to hit the majority mark of 118.

The next step is for Vijay to prove his government's majority in the house.

Even with the Congress's support, the actor-turned-politician will still need help as the Congress won only five seats in the recent election. There is no clarity yet on who all apart from the Congress, including independents, would come on board to be part of Team Vijay.

The VCK, which won two seats, is holding internal discussions on what to do.

The DMK bagged 59 seats, AIADMK 47, PMK 4, IUML 2, CPI 2, CPI(M) 2, and the BJP, DMDK and AMMK a seat each.

The Congress's Tamil Nadu was given full autonomy by the party's central leadership to take an independent call on whether the party should support the TVK. Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar had also announced they would rather support a "secular government" than see the BJP come to power in the southern state.

The TVK's massive win in the Tamil Nadu assembly election has brought a tectonic shift in the state's politics by breaking the DMK and AIADMK's traditional duopoly. MK Stalin, beaten by the TVK's VS Babu in Kolathur seat, has already resigned as the chief minister.