On Pakistan's Request, Trump Briefly Pauses Project Freedom, Blockade To Continue

US President Donald Trump has paused 'Project Freedom', the American military's effort to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz, so that Washington could finalise a deal with Iran. The American commander-in-chief, however, said the US blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place even as there has been progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.

"Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump claimed he was pausing the effort for a short period to give space for US efforts to finalise a settlement with Iran, even as there has been an uptick in military activity in recent days.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," he said.

'Op Epic Fury Is Over'

The announcement came hours after military leaders and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a ceasefire in the Middle East was still in place and that, while the conflict was not resolved, the initial major US military operation against Iran had concluded.

"The operation is over. Epic Fury -- as the president notified Congress -- we're done with that stage of it," Rubio said.

He echoed Washington's top military officer, who earlier in the day said that US forces were ready to resume combat operations if ordered. Rubio, however, insisted that for peace to be achieved, Iran must agree to Trump's demands on its nuclear programme and also agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy.

As these announcements were made in Washington, Iranian media reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing, where he is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Rubio also expressed hope that during Araghchi's visit, Beijing would reiterate to Tehran the need to release its chokehold on the strait. The secretary went on to argue that China, more than the US, is suffering from Iran's actions in the strait, saying that China's export-driven economy depends on shipments going through Hormuz.

"It is in China's interest that Iran stop closing the strait," he added.

Asked what the global appetite is for the US effort to reopen the strait, Rubio said the issue has not been a lack of interest, but that not many are able to provide the assets and resources needed. "The capabilities are the issue. A lot of countries would love to do something about it. But they don't have a navy, right? Or they can't get there in time..." he said.

He said the onus is on the US. "The primary responsibility for this Project Freedom is on the United States because we're the only country that can project power in that part of the world," he said.

"This is a favour to the world because it's their ships that are stranded."

The Hormuz Tensions

Under 'Project Freedom," the US military escorts over the last day and a half drew Iranian attacks, threatening an already fragile ceasefire.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy warned of a "firm response" if ships deviated from its approved route through the strait, as the country's chief negotiator said Tehran "had not even started yet", following a spate of attacks in the crucial trade route.

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates announced it was intercepting a barrage of missiles and drones from Iran for a second day -- a claim Tehran "categorically" denied.

"The armed forces...did not launch any missile or drone operation," Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya command said.

