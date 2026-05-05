Iran's "Project Deadlock" Threat After Trump's "Blow Off" Warning

Amid a shaky ceasefire, Iran has warned the United States and the United Arab Emirates against getting drawn into a "quagmire", with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claiming the recent "events in (the Strait of) Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis."

The Iranian minister also dismissed US President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom" proposal to guide merchant ships out of Hormuz, saying, "Project Freedom is Project Deadlock."

"Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan's gracious effort, the US should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE," he wrote on X.

Araghchi's remarks came as the ceasefire between Iran and the United States was teetering, with two countries trading fire over the vital waterway. The United Arab Emirates also reported attacks for the first time since the truce was declared nearly a month ago.

Trump's Warning

Meanwhile, Trump has warned Iran will be "blown off the face of the Earth" if they attack US vessels escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's statement to Fox News came a day after Trump announced an operation to escort trapped vessels through the strait.

Trump also claimed that Iran has attacked some ships being guided through the Hormuz under 'Project Freedom'. Taking to his Truth Social platform, he claimed some ships, including a South Korean cargo vessel, were attacked in the strait that has effectively remained closed since the war with Iran began on February 28.

"Iran has taken some shots at unrelated nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it's time for South Korea to come and join the mission," Trump said.

The US President said US forces have shot down seven small boats and urged South Korea to join the mission in the Hormuz Strait.

"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," the president added.

Ceasefire Hangs By Thread

Trump also told Fox News that the US military buildup in the region is continuing.

"We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before," he said.

"We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They're all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it," Trump added.