Advertisement

US Destroys 6 Iranian Small Boats, Shoots Down Missiles And Drones

US Admiral Brad Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian forces to remain clear of US military assets as it launches the operation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Destroys 6 Iranian Small Boats, Shoots Down Missiles And Drones
US launches an operation to free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
File
  • US military destroyed six Iranian small boats near the Strait of Hormuz
  • Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran were intercepted by US forces
  • US Central Command launched an operation to secure shipping through the Strait
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The US military has destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran as the US launches an operation to free up shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, US Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of Central Command, said on Monday.

Cooper said he "strongly advised" Iranian forces to remain clear of US military assets as it launches the operation. He said a US blockade of Iran, which prevents ships from going to Iran or departing Iranian territory, also remains in effect and was exceeding expectations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Iran War, Hormuz Strait, US Military
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com