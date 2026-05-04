Iran Fires 'Warning Shots' At US Warships In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's navy fired 'warning shots' at US warships in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, state media said, after the American military sent cruisers into the Gulf as part of a plan to help trapped commercial vessels leave.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a plan to guide ships from neutral countries out of the Gulf, saying it was a humanitarian effort to help their stranded crews.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran have been deadlocked since a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran took effect on April 8, with Tehran's stranglehold on the strait a main point of contention.

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these (non-combatant) Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways," Trump posted on Truth Social, saying operations would begin on Monday.

Once out, "they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation," Trump added.

In response to Trump, the Iranian military's central command said any safe passage through Hormuz must be coordinated with its forces "under all circumstances".

US media reported that the US Navy would not escort vessels through the strait but would provide guidance on traversing the narrow seaway. News site Axios said US ships would be "in the vicinity" to prevent Iranian attacks on commercial vessels.

On Monday afternoon, CENTCOM said "guided-missile destroyers are currently operating" in the Gulf, having transited Hormuz.

It added that, as "a first step" in Project Freedom, that two "US-flagged merchant vessels" had travelled out of the Gulf.

Iranian state media then reported that "following the Zionist American destroyers' disregard for the initial warning, the Navy issued a warning shot by firing cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones around the aggressor enemy vessels".

The Fars news agency had earlier reported that Iran hit a US warship with missiles, a claim that CENTCOM immediately denied.

There was also a brief missile attack alert sent to mobile phones in the UAE on Monday afternoon, which was later lifted.

- 'Positive discussions' -

As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine.

In the early hours of Monday, the British maritime agency UKMTO also reported an attack on a tanker off the UAE with "unknown projectiles".

Later in the day, the UAE said Iran had fired drones at a tanker affiliated with its state-owned oil giant ADNOC.

By blocking the strait, Iran has choked off major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump in his post said he was "fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all."

But he made no direct mention of a 14-point plan that Tehran said it put forward last week to end the war.

Speaking on Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran's "priority is to end the war" but blamed the US for a lack of progress.

"The other side must commit to a reasonable approach and abandon its excessive demands," he said.

He had earlier said Washington had responded to the 14-point plan in a message to Pakistani mediators.

- 'Impossible operation' -

On Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards sought to put the diplomatic onus back on Trump, saying he must choose between "an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic".

Oil prices are currently about 50 percent above pre-conflict levels, piling economic pressure on countries around the world including the United States.

Trump declined on Sunday to specify what could trigger new US military action.

But in his post on the Hormuz plan he said that "if in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully".

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US naval blockade was only part of a broader economic embargo.

"We are suffocating the regime, and they are not able to pay their soldiers," he told Fox News. "This is a real economic blockade, and it is in all parts of government."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)