"Potential Missile Threats": UAE Issues Alert After US Ships Cross Hormuz

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates triggered an emergency missile warning, instructing residents to take immediate cover amid heightened regional tensions.

“Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions”, the alert said.

The warning came soon after the United States military confirmed that two commercial vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

No casualties or damage were reported, and officials later issued an all-clear.

“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions,” stated the alert.

Meanwhile, the US military rejected claims that Iran had struck an American naval vessel, even as Washington moves ahead with plans to escort merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, where hundreds have remained stranded since the conflict began. Over the past two months, Tehran has targeted some ships and blocked others lacking its approval.

US Central Command said two US-flagged merchant ships had “successfully transited through the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that Navy guided-missile destroyers in the Persian Gulf are working to restore normal commercial traffic.

In a post on X, the command said the destroyers moved through the strait “in support of Project Freedom” and that the merchant vessels are “safely headed on their journey”. It did not disclose timelines for the naval deployment or the ships' departure.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom. American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping. As a first step, 2 U.S.-flagged merchant… pic.twitter.com/SVDxDhK72I — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

Earlier, Iranian outlets, including Fars and the Iranian Labour News Agency, reported that Iran had struck a US vessel near a port southeast of the strait, alleging it had “violated maritime security and navigation norms” and forced it to retreat.

The US Central Command dismissed those claims, stating on social media that “no US Navy ships have been struck.”

Washington has said the new escort initiative, announced by US President Donald Trump, could involve guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, and around 15,000 personnel, though details remain limited. Separately, the US-led Joint Maritime Information Center has advised vessels to transit via Oman's waters, where an “enhanced security area” has been established.

Iran has criticised the US move, calling it a breach of the fragile ceasefire that has held for over three weeks.

Tehran's grip over traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for a large share of global oil and gas, has emerged as a key strategic lever in its confrontation with the US and Israel, enabling it to exert significant pressure on the global economy despite military disadvantages.