US Military Says No Navy Ships Have Been Hit In Strait Of Hormuz

The US military denied on Monday that any of its Navy ships had been hit in the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian state media reported that a US frigate was targeted by two missiles.

"No US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports," Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.

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