Jantar Mantar Not A Proper Protest Site? Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Reply

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre, seeking its response on finding an alternative to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for protests and demonstrations. Terming it as an "important issue", the top Court expressed willingness to consider the matter.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by Satish Chand Kaushik, contending that Jantar Mantar in the capital was no longer a suitable venue for protests as such gatherings cause inconvenience to residents and disrupt essential services.

The petition sought an alternative site for holding demonstrations in the national capital. The petitioner argued that Jantar Mantar was "designated in an earlier era for limited, identifiable and manageable demonstrations."

"Today, digitally mobilised movements can transform a few hundred persons into several thousand within hours, without a reliable command structure, verified organisers or an enforceable estimate of attendance," the plea stated.

Considering the proximity of Jantar Mantar to Parliament, Central Vista and other government establishments, the petitioner suggested designating Ramlila Maidan or another sufficiently large and secure ground as the principal protest venue.

"It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said. "Supply of medical essentials etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately," he added.

The counsel for the petitioner then referred to a proposed political march by AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and urged the court to avoid another July 20 incident. On July 20, the satirical political group, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had called for 'Chalo Sansad', a march to Parliament, during which police allegedly lathicharged protesters.

"Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister's residence," the advocate said, adding that "another July 20 incident should be avoided."

Responding to the submission, the bench declined to comment on the proposed event.

"They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it)," the CJI said.

The matter has been directed to be listed separately.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would come back with a reply from the Centre.