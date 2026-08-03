Lok Sabha Clears Bill To Increase Supreme Court Judges To 38

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including Chief Justice of India, without a debate as opposition members raised slogans against the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of Ram temple donations.

A statutory resolution moved by the opposition members denouncing the promulgation of the ordinance was also rejected by a voice vote.

After a brief introductory remarks made by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the chair urged the members to speak on the statutory resolution but as sloganeering continued, the bill was put to vote and subsequently cleared.

Last week a bill to amend the births and deaths registration was also cleared without a debate.

After the passage of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the House was adjourned for the day.

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