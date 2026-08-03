Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Parliament is set to resume its proceedings for the third week on Monday, as the Centre prepares to introduce several pending Bills for consideration and passage even as disruptions from the Opposition are expected to continue over a range of contentious issues.

The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions over the past several days, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is scheduled to introduce The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration by the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is slated to introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.

The previous two weeks of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over multiple political issues.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: