Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Parliament is set to resume its proceedings for the third week on Monday, as the Centre prepares to introduce several pending Bills for consideration and passage even as disruptions from the Opposition are expected to continue over a range of contentious issues.
The Monsoon Session has witnessed repeated protests and interruptions over the past several days, as Opposition parties raise issues including examination paper leaks, police action against protesters during the Jantar Mantar demonstration, and the Ram Mandir donation theft case.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is scheduled to introduce The Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration by the House.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is slated to introduce The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage.
The previous two weeks of the Monsoon Session witnessed repeated adjournments and heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches over multiple political issues.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2026:
Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Moves Adjournment Motion Demanding Audit Of Ram Temple Trust
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In the notice, Chowdhury urged that Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other listed business of the day be suspended to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning.
She also sought a comprehensive statement from the Government detailing the legal and regulatory framework governing the Trust, including the nature of governmental oversight, financial reporting requirements, audit mechanisms, and standards of public disclosure applicable to the institution.
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion To Suspend Question Hour
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the Anti-Defection Law.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala Gives Suspension Of Business Notice
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss the Ram Mandir donations theft issue in the house.