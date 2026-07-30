Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition members staged a walkout. The Leader of the House, JP Nadda, asserted that the Opposition had no agenda and did not want a discussion, while the government remained ready to debate all subjects.

The disruption started after the House assembled following the laying of papers, reports and ministers' statements.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha approved a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law with stricter punishment with government asserting that the measure was taken as it is "open to learning from experiences".

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the House by Union minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the education minister.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Singh said the government acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case, and as many as 52 FIRs have been lodged since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.

Meanwhile,Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: