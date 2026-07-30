Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.
Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.
In Rajya Sabha, Opposition members staged a walkout. The Leader of the House, JP Nadda, asserted that the Opposition had no agenda and did not want a discussion, while the government remained ready to debate all subjects.
The disruption started after the House assembled following the laying of papers, reports and ministers' statements.
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha approved a bill to amend the anti-paper leak law with stricter punishment with government asserting that the measure was taken as it is "open to learning from experiences".
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the House by Union minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as the education minister.
Speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Singh said the government acted swiftly in the NEET paper leak case, and as many as 52 FIRs have been lodged since the anti-paper leak law came into force in 2024.
Meanwhile,Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Parliament Monsoon Session 2026:
Rajya Sabha LIVE: Opposition Stages Walkout
Opposition members staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Leader of the House. JP Nadda, asserted that the Opposition had no agenda and did not want a discussion, while the government remained ready to debate all subjects.
The disruption started after the House assembled following the laying of papers, reports and ministers' statements.
Parliament News LIVE: Opposition MPs Protest In Parliament Complex On Police Action Against Students, Ram Temple Donation Theft
Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested in the Parliament House complex on Thursday against alleged police excesses against student protesters and theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The MPs protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament. Slogans such as 'chadhawa chor, gaddi chor', 'grih mantri sadan mein aao' and 'who gave the order' were raised by the lawmakers.
The MPs also kept a donation box with them and they were seen putting money inside it to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple.
Besides Priyanka Gandhi, SP's Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Sagarika Ghose, JMM's Mahua Maji, among others, participated in the protest.
#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MPs hold a protest over Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. pic.twitter.com/lmsPRakTQ8— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2026
Lok Sabha LIVE: Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 pm
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan-shouting by Opposition over various issues.
Parliament Proceedings LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari Submits Adjournment Motion Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss "the issue of theft of donations, looting of offerings, and embezzlement regarding the Shri Ram Mandir..."