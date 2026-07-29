Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: "Opposition Politicised The Issue," Says Kiren Rijiju On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised the opposition parties for "politicising" the issue of competitive examinations paper leaks.
Speaking to reporters after Parliament was adjourned at midnight, Rijiju said, "We have just left Parliament at 12 AM... The opposition parties did not speak on the bill itself. They politicised the issue. In contrast, everyone from the NDA who spoke addressed the bill... NDA MPs participated very constructively. Unfortunately, those who spoke from the Congress side focused largely on political matters unrelated to the bill. However, the fact that Parliament continued late into the night is a positive thing."
Parliament on Tuesday had a debate on 'The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill - 2026'.
Here Are LIVE Updates On Parliament Monsoon Session 2026:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Bill Not Enough, Focus Needs To Be On Prevention, Says Shashi Tharoor On Paper Leaks
Making a passionate argument for not just punishing those guilty of paper leaks but overhauling the system to ensure an entire year of a student's life does not depend on one examination attempt, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday reminded his Parliament colleagues that an aspirant walking into an exam hall carries the hopes of an entire family with him.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to enhance punishments for paper leaks, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the ambition must be to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.
"We are here because the system is broken and we must fix it. Every year, millions of Indians sit for examinations like NEET, UGC-Net, JEE. They don't just carry an admit card into the exam hall, they carry years of hard work, sleepless nights, the hopes of entire families. Behind them are parents who exhaust their savings on coaching and books. Mothers and fathers who actually put their own needs aside so their child can have one more chance. And students who leave the comfort of their homes, often at a very young age, to spend years in unfamiliar cities chasing a single opportunity," Tharoor said.
I finally got to speak in the LokSabha on the Paper Leaks Amendment Bill at 10:40 pm. I dramatically abbreviated my arguments for lack of time, but made a few crucial points in the nine minutes I was given, punctuated by the Chair ringing the bell repeatedly and even switching… pic.twitter.com/1hUHKBXjin— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 28, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: "Opposition Politicised The Issue," Says Kiren Rijiju On Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised the opposition parties for "politicising" the issue of competitive examinations paper leaks.
Speaking to reporters after Parliament was adjourned at midnight, Rijiju said, "We have just left Parliament at 12 AM... The opposition parties did not speak on the bill itself. They politicised the issue. In contrast, everyone from the NDA who spoke addressed the bill... NDA MPs participated very constructively. Unfortunately, those who spoke from the Congress side focused largely on political matters unrelated to the bill. However, the fact that Parliament continued late into the night is a positive thing."
Congress party has miserably failed to give any substantive suggestion on the The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill. They were doing politics throughout all along. Opposition parties are exposed completely. pic.twitter.com/HYvbt9sVUR— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 28, 2026
Parliament on Tuesday had a debate on 'The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill - 2026'.
Thank you Members of Parliament 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3yAYIt8Gjt— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 28, 2026