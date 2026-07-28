Kangana Ranaut's Crass Comments On Gen Z Trigger Massive Controversy

A lot has been said about the language and posts used by students during the just-ended protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and several other cities. The posters, placards, slogans and memes covered the whole arc - from creative, funny to sometimes profane.

Now, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has stirred a controversy with her shocking and crass comments on Gen Z protesters. While slamming the language used by the protesters, Ranaut launched her own tirade with several objectionable comments.

Calling the language and Instagram posts put out by the protesters during the protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere "puke-inducing", Ranaut wrote: "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

The BJP MP then went on to question the upbringing of the protesters. "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?"

Read | Centre 1st Offered To Change Dharmendra Pradhan's Portfolio, CJP Rejected: Sources

Referring to the protesters calling themselves "cockroaches," Kangana remarked: "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox."

In a more controversial comment, Kangana directed her ire at "Hindu women" who were part of the protest. Calling them "so-called westernised Indian women", Ranaut said they are "so corrupt and ugly" that "they can't be homemakers".

"They proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings," she said.

She then went on to call them "Generation Gutter".

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.

Ranaut's rant has evoked strong political reactions. Congress leader Bhai Jagtap asked if Kangana Ranaut had any remorse over the way students were beaten during the protest.

Read | Will Gen Z Protest Impact Bihar's Bankipur Bypolls? BJP Chief's Response

"The way our daughters and children were harassed, beaten, and mistreated during this protest, being a woman herself, how does she not feel the slightest remorse? I find this truly astonishing," he said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also condemned Kangana's language, saying the PM must take note of his MP's language.

"If Kangana Ranaut has used such words, then it is highly condemnable. Ask her if she even knows the full form of NEET. She wouldn't know. She should apologise to the entire Gen Z. PM Modi should take cognisance of the kind of language his MPs use for Gen Z," he said.

This is not the first time Kangana has commented on the protests. Earlier, she had shared her views on her social media account, where she questioned the methods adopted by the protestors. She even criticised the attempts to pressure the government through street protests.