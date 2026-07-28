"No Protester Will Be Left Alone": CJP After Midnight Talks With Government

"No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," Cockroach Janta Party said after a late-night meeting with government representatives, claiming they had assured the group that notifications protecting protesters would be issued by more states.

The statement came hours after the CJP warned of fresh protests over what it called a "breach of agreement" regarding police action against demonstrators and said officials had shared Bihar and Assam government orders offering relief to protesters.

In a 1 am update on X, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had reiterated its commitment to withdrawing cases against protesters, releasing those detained and ensuring similar protections through notifications from the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states.

"Hours after our press conference, Government representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees," Das said.

He added that the government had reiterated its promise to issue similar guarantee notifications from the Union government and other BJP/NDA-ruled states.

"Hopefully, the agreed upon language shall be used. No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," he said.

In a video message posted after the meeting, Das said CJP leaders had conveyed their apprehensions that promises made by the government might not be implemented.

"We told them that we were worried the assurances given by the government may not be fulfilled. In response, they brought along the Bihar Home Department's press release stating that all FIRs against protesters would be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against them in the future," he said.

Das said discussions also focused on getting similar notifications issued by other state governments to ensure protesters do not face legal trouble.

"We sat together and discussed which other state governments could issue similar notifications so that no harm comes to protesters," he said.

"The government has guaranteed that notifications addressing our concerns in various states will be issued by tomorrow and that protesters will remain safe. No action will be taken against them in the future," he further said.

He added that the party would continue pressing for protection of all protesters.

"We will make sure that not a single protester who participated in demonstrations in their city faces any legal action. We have stood with protesters from day one and will continue to stand with them," Das said.

Fresh Protest Threat Averted For Now

The developments came hours after the CJP warned that it could return to the streets regarding protection for protesters.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led movement, which began as a satirical campaign and took its name from an insult, ended its 37-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the weekend after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post as Education Minister, one of the group's principal demands.

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had alleged that despite assurances given during negotiations, protesters were continuing to face police action in some parts of the country.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled or harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protesters with logistics," he wrote on X.

Ranka demanded immediate withdrawal of all cases against protesters and warned that the group could resume protests if the agreement was not implemented.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed. Failing which we will be forced to sit on protest again," he said.

Rajasthan Assurance After Bihar, Assam Notifications

Later on Monday night, Das also said the party had received fresh assurances regarding Rajasthan.

"After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be," he said.

He added that the party was working to ensure that other BJP/NDA-ruled states issued notifications in language that would clearly protect protesters.

"We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in the protester's interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone," Das said.

The developments follow the decision of the Assam and Bihar governments to withdraw criminal cases and other legal proceedings initiated against people who participated in protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.