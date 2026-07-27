Withdraw Cases Or Protests Resume Tomorrow: CJP's Warning To Centre

The Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, has warned of another protest, as early as tomorrow, over what it calls a "breach of agreement" regarding no police action against protesters detained in weeks of rallies nationwide.

The Abhijeet Dipke-led movement that began as satire, taking its name from an insult, called off its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in "good faith" over the weekend after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister, one of the group's main demands.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," Ashutosh Ranka, CJP spokesperson, posted on X, making the request to JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, government interlocutors who led the talks with the CJP.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN," he said further.

The CJP spokesperson also demanded that a written agreement, as was agreed upon during the talks, around legal cases be "shared with us by tomorrow".

Following the third round of talks with Ministers at the Constitution Club on Saturday, the CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

The CJP presented a five-point demand charter before the government and said the next round of talks will happen after four weeks.

Several FIRs were filed against protesters across India after the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march at Jantar Mantar. The CJP had demanded a withdrawal of the FIRs and no legal action in the future.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court said that police excesses or a 'lathi charge' cannot be justified merely because there is an agitation, observing that the right to peaceful protest is "absolutely guaranteed".

Demonstrations in the national capital turned violent on July 20 when a crowd attempted to march towards Parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions.

The issue reverberated in Parliament on Monday, with repeated disruptions as opposition lawmakers demanded a response from the government over last week's police crackdown.

Despite the disruptions, the government introduced legislation in the lower house seeking tougher penalties for examination paper leaks.



