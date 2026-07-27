'Appoint Chartered Accountant To Ram Temple SIT': Top Court To UP Government

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran S will head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Monday. Responding to the submission, Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the authorities to appoint a chartered accountant to the probe team and file a status report within two weeks.

The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the UP government, informed the court that the SIT had been reconstituted.

The UP administration has inducted three IPS officers into the probe team, he said. Apart from Kiran S, Ayodhya DIG Somen Verma and SSP Gaurav Grover will also be part of the SIT.

CJI Surya Kant ordered the authorities to provide all details on the donation received by the temple to the SIT.

Also read: Special Team Led By 3 IPS Officers To Probe Ram Temple Donation Theft

"Our main focus is on the quality of the probe...The matter should be probed in a speedy, fair and unbiased manner," he added.

When Mehta informed the court about the new inclusions in the SIT, the CJI said, "It should also comprise a chartered accountant".

"The SIT will have access to everything...we are not closing this. Remedial actions will be required. You can note down some steps which have to be taken to ensure transparency," he added.

During the previous hearing on July 20, CJI Surya Kant had asked the UP government to consider reconstituting the SIT, saying a senior IPS officer should spearhead the investigation.

Also read: 'Laxity Allowed': Champat Rai Blames Bank For Ram Temple Donation Theft

"The investigation must be fair and taken to its logical conclusion," the court had said.

Eight people who were involved in counting the donation money at the Ram Temple have been arrested.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust that manages the temple, resigned on moral grounds last month.

Earlier this month, he accused the State Bank of India's Ayodhya branch of laxity and ignoring security rules.

"Senior officials of the bank need to explain how laxity was allowed in following the rules of the chest room," he had written in a note to the SIT.