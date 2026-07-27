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Video: Moment When Shots Were Fired At Seattle Food Festival, Several Injured

The shooting happened at the time Seattle Centre was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

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Video: Moment When Shots Were Fired At Seattle Food Festival, Several Injured
Victims have been transported to Harborview Medical Centre
  • Multiple people injured in a shooting at Seattle's food festival near Space Needle
  • Police are investigating the shooting with no confirmed suspects or exact victim count
  • Victims were taken to Harborview Medical Centre for treatment
What is the current condition of the victims at the hospital?
Washington:

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a food festival in Seattle, United States, just a block from the city's iconic Space Needle, police said. It was unclear if police had anybody in custody or exactly how many people had been wounded.

"Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area," the Seattle Police Department said in a post on X.

Victims have been transported to Harborview Medical Centre, according to a Seattle Times report.

The shooting happened at the time Seattle Centre was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing the moment shots were heard in the busy arena and the chaos that followed. 

Eyewitnesses told CNN affiliate KOMO that at least "seven to eight shots" were heard inside the venue, adding that people were running "everywhere."

Another witness told Seattle Times that the event was so packed to begin with that people could barely move between the crowded lines for food. 

Estan Wakonabo, 25, said when the shots were heard, people began to trample each other. "It was just pure chaos," he said.

Wakonabo told the publication that he returned to the scene later to take photos and saw several gunshot victims on the ground, including a "body covered with a yellow sheet."

Authorities have, however, not confirmed any deaths so far. 

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