7, Including Suspect, Killed In Shooting After "Domestic Dispute" In US' Iowa

At least seven people, including the suspect, were killed in a shooting spree at multiple locations across Iowa, United States, in an apparent domestic dispute. The "series of homicides" occurred at two residences and a business in the city of Muscatine, according to police.

In a statement, the Muscatine Police Department said cops were dispatched at approximately 12:12 pm on Monday to a report of a shooting at a residence on Park Avenue.

When officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds inside the house. All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators soon identified the suspected shooter as Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, of Muscatine, who had left the residence before police arrived.

Law enforcement officials located McFarland a short time later near a pedestrian bridge with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers and paramedic personnel provided medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the investigation progressed, detectives learned there were additional victims and, subsequently, located two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. One was found at another residence on Mill Street, and the other at a nearby business on Grandview Avenue, authorities said.

Police said that preliminary findings indicate the shootings stemmed from a domestic-related dispute, as all victims were found to be family members of the suspect.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims. As per media reports, the suspect had a criminal record, but more details on it are awaited. Police said that further investigation into the incident is underway.