On CCTV, Woman From Gujarat Shot Dead At US Supermarket

An Indian woman from Gujarat was shot dead during a suspected robbery attempt at a supermarket in the United States, the victim's family has confirmed.

The woman, who had been working at that supermarket in Virginia for the last 10 years, has been identified as Meghnaben Patel. She was 45.

She comes from Jantral village in Visapur district in Mehsana. The victim's father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, live in Jantral.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the local police immediately arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and initiated an investigation. Additionally, special teams have been deployed to arrest the attacker.

CCTV footage shows a man, wearing animal print tracks and a grey jacket with his face covered, walk into a near-empty store, and approach the counter.

The video shows the man engaging in a coversation with a woman across the counter.

A few moments later, the unidentified man puts his hands in his pocket, pulls out a gun and shoots at her, shows the disturbing video.

The woman collapses and the attacker slides over the counter and continues to fire at her, the video shows.

The attacker slides over the counter and continues to fire at the woman

He then jumps back, dropping a few store items on the floor, and goes out the same way, the video shows.

CCTV shows the attacker fleeing

The woman is survived by her husband, Upendrabhai Patel, and her two children: daughter Nakshiben and son Smith.