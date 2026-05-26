DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2026 Live: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce the Plus Two examination results on May 26 at 3 pm. This year, nearly 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations conducted across Kerala.

Students will be able to check their results online through official websites such as Kerala Results, DHSE Kerala, and KITE Kerala portals. Apart from websites, the results will also be available on the Saphalam mobile app and DigiLocker, making it easier for students to access their marksheets from anywhere.

The DHSE Plus Two examinations were held from March 6 to March 28, 2026. Along with the regular higher secondary stream, students from the vocational higher secondary stream also appeared for the exams. In the vocational section, more than 26,000 students registered in both the first and second years. To conduct the examinations smoothly, authorities arranged hundreds of exam centres and several valuation camps across the state.

Steps to Download Results:

Students can easily check and download their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 by visiting the official DHSE website. After opening the result link, they need to enter their registration number and date of birth.Once submitted, the marksheet will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy of the online marksheet for future use until the original certificates are issued by the board.

Track Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates Here: