Kerala 12th Result 2026 Releasing On May 26 At 3 PM, Check Official Websites Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala 12th Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM. Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 online through the official websites by using their registered number and date of birth. Over 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Higher Secondary examinations this year. The DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 6 to March 28 across the state.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the results.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check
- keralaresults.nic.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- keralapareekshabhavan.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- results.kerala.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
Due to heavy traffic after the result announcement, some websites may become slow. Students should remain calm and try again after a few minutes if the page does not load immediately.
How to Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2026?
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link.
- Enter the register number and date of birth.
- Submit the details carefully.
- The Kerala 12th result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned in Kerala 12th Result 2026
The Kerala Plus Two marksheet will contain the following important information related to the student and examination.
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
The online marksheet released by the board will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. School-wise results can also be checked by entering the school code on the official portal.