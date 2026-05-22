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Kerala 12th Result 2026 Releasing On May 26 At 3 PM, Check Official Websites Here

Kerala 12th Result 2026: DHSE, Kerala will announce the Kerala 12th Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready.

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Kerala 12th Result 2026 Releasing On May 26 At 3 PM, Check Official Websites Here
Kerala 12th Result 2026 will released on May 26, 2026 at 3 PM.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala 12th Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM. Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 online through the official websites by using their registered number and date of birth. Over 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Higher Secondary examinations this year. The DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 6 to March 28 across the state.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the results.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check 

Due to heavy traffic after the result announcement, some websites may become slow. Students should remain calm and try again after a few minutes if the page does not load immediately.

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2026?

  • Visit the official website.
  • Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link.
  • Enter the register number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details carefully.
  • The Kerala 12th result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned in Kerala 12th Result 2026

The Kerala Plus Two marksheet will contain the following important information related to the student and examination. 

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status

The online marksheet released by the board will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. School-wise results can also be checked by entering the school code on the official portal.

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