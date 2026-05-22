Kerala 12th Result 2026 Releasing On May 26 At 3 PM, Check Official Websites Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the Kerala 12th Result 2026 on May 26 at 3 PM. Students will be able to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 online through the official websites by using their registered number and date of birth. Over 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Higher Secondary examinations this year. The DHSE Kerala conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 6 to March 28 across the state.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the results.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Due to heavy traffic after the result announcement, some websites may become slow. Students should remain calm and try again after a few minutes if the page does not load immediately.

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Result 2026?

Visit the official website.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 link.

Enter the register number and date of birth.

Submit the details carefully.

The Kerala 12th result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned in Kerala 12th Result 2026

The Kerala Plus Two marksheet will contain the following important information related to the student and examination.

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying status

The online marksheet released by the board will be provisional in nature. Students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of results. School-wise results can also be checked by entering the school code on the official portal.