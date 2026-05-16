Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 Releasing On May 22, Know Websites To Check Scores

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has officially announced that the Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be declared on May 22, 2026. The results will be released online through multiple official websites and digital platforms for easy access.

Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready to avoid last-minute confusion while checking the Kerala Class 12 Result 2026. The results will be announced through a press conference before the result link becomes active online.

Official Websites to Check Kerala Class 12 Result 2026

Apart from official websites, students can also access their Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 through DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services. The board has also informed that the assessment scheme for students from Gulf countries had been announced earlier to ensure smooth result processing.

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

Details Mentioned on Kerala Plus Two Result 2026

The online marksheet of Kerala Class 12 Result 2026 will contain important student information and examination details. Students should check the following details carefully:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade secured

Qualifying status

If students notice any error in their result or personal details, they should immediately contact their school authorities or DHSE Kerala officials for correction.