Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link, Required Login Details Here

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 Out: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has declared the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 today, May 8, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 11 improvement examinations can now access their results online through the official DHSE Kerala websites. The improvement exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27 for students aiming to improve their performance in the Higher Secondary First Year examinations. To check the result, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the result portal. The online marksheet includes important details such as subject-wise scores, total marks secured, and the qualifying status of the student.

Direct Link: Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026

Official Websites to Check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026

Students can check their Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 through the following official websites:

Steps to Check Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026:

Go to the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in/results.

On the homepage, click on the "Plus One Improvement Result 2026" link.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Click on submit to view the result.

Check and download the Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026 for future use.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the provisional marksheet and contact their schools in case of any discrepancy.