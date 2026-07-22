Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Expected Soon: Know How To Check Scores

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Result 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official result portals using their registration number and date of birth.

Along with the main result website, students can also check their marks through alternative platforms such as KITE Kerala Results, PRD Live, DigiLocker, and school-wise result services. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards once the result is declared:

Visit the official result portal results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY/Improvement Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The provisional marks memo will appear on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Websites And Alternative Methods

Students can check their results on results.hse.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in once the link is activated.

The result will also be available through the PRD Live mobile application.

Digitally signed marksheets will be accessible via DigiLocker after the declaration of results.

School authorities can also access school-wise results using the five-digit school code.

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to avoid delays while checking the result.

Students should keep checking the official DHSE Kerala portals for the announcement of the Plus Two SAY Result 2026.