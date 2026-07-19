Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Today: Here's How To Download Marks Memo

The Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 is expected to be announced today, July 18, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. Students who appeared for the Save A Year (SAY) Examination 2026 will soon be able to access their provisional marks memo through the official result portal. The SAY examination gives students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the regular Plus Two examination another chance to qualify and continue their education without losing an academic year.

How to Download Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Visit the official Kerala result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the Submit button.

The provisional marks memo will appear on the screen.

Download the marks memo and keep a printed copy for future use.

What to Do After Downloading the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

After downloading the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marks memo. This includes checking their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

If any information appears incorrect, students should immediately contact their school authorities or the concerned DHSE office for correction. Those who successfully clear the SAY examination will be eligible to continue their higher secondary education without losing an academic year.

Students are advised to rely only on the official DHSE Kerala result portal for authentic updates and to download their marks memo as soon as the result is declared.