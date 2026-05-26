Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out: Facing Internet Issue? Use SMS Facility To Check Scorecard

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) result 2026 today at 3 pm. The board conducted the Kerala board Class 12 exams from March 6 to 20, 2026. Students can download their DHSE Class 12 scorecards from the official result portals. With a large number of people accessing the official website on result day, the portal becomes unresponsive. It is advisable to use alternate methods to check the Plus Two result in such cases.

Kerala Plus Two Result Via SMS

Class 12 students facing internet connectivity issues can avail the SMS facility to access their scorecards. Type KERALA12 (Registration Number) and send it to 56263. This is a quick and reliable way to access DHSE marksheets, avoiding heavy traffic on the official website.

List Of Official Websites

The board releases its scorecards through various portals. Check the list below.

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

results.keralaboard.net

keralaresults.nic.in

result.kite.kerala.gov.in

Students are advised to keep their login details ready. To access scorecard, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth in the result download window. The Kerala 12th marksheets are also available on the DigiLocker platform.

The DHSE Plus Two marksheet will inform candidates about their subject-wise marks obtained, total score, overall grade, and the qualifying (pass/fail) status of the student. This year, nearly 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations conducted across the state.