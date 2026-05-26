Giribala Singh Demanded Rs 2 Lakh At <i>Vidai</i>: CBI FIR In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh at the time of 'vidai' when her son Samarth Singh married Twisha in December. This is part of the charges against the former judge in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI has registered FIR in the Twisha Sharma mystery death case after taking over the case from the Bhopal Police. The agency has registered a dowry death case and its team has begun probe after reaching Bhopal.

NDTV has accessed details of the CBI FIR in the case. The agency has registered a case under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, registered on May 25, 2026, Twisha Sharma married Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025. The in-laws have been accused of harassing her over dowry since the marriage. The complaint states that Twisha was being continuously harassed mentally and physically. Husband Samarth Singh and Mother-in-law Giribala Singh have been named as accused in the case.

According to the FIR, Giribala Singh had demanded Rs 2 lakh from Twisha's family as the time of vidai, which was given by the victim's family on her insistence.

The CBI is now investigating dowry death, harassment, conspiracy, and other possible offences in this case.

Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, with her family accusing her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a former district judge, of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The Singh family has rejected the allegations and claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

Twisha Sharma's husband who was on the run since her death was finally arrested last week after 10 days of evading the law. As the outrage over the case grew, the Madhya Pradesh government handed over the case to the CBI.

The postmortem report confirmed "antemortem hanging" i.e., hanging while alive. Additionally, injury marks were found on Twisha's body, which were believed to have been caused by a heavy object or assault.

On the family's demand, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had last week ordered a second autopsy of Twisha's body by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi. The family had alleged lapses in the first autopsy.

The Supreme Court, which on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha's death case, citing alleged institutional bias and procedural irregularities, said both families were going to the media "unnecessarily".

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also urged media to observe restraint while reporting developments in the case.