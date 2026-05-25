'Audacity To Put It Up Publicly': Classical Dancers On Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam In <i>Chand Mera Dil</i>

If social media had one main character this week, it was Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil.

A clip from the upcoming film has been impossible to miss online, showing Ananya's character blending Bharatanatyam with hip-hop and locking while co-star Lakshya watches in admiration. But while the film may have intended the scene to be a bold modern twist, the internet has had other thoughts.

From memes to detailed critiques, the performance has sparked a heated debate, with many social media users - and even seasoned Bharatanatyam dancers - weighing in on whether the fusion worked or missed the mark entirely.

Classical Dancers React

Among those reacting was acclaimed dancer Anita R Ratnam, who did not mince her words. Reviewing the clip on X, she wrote, "Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building."

She further added, "Bharatanatyam is built on technique, control, tradition, geometry, musicality and emotional depth. This clip treats it like a wedding sangeet filmed during a mild earthquake. The tragedy is not that it is BAD. Bad can sometimes be charming. The tragedy is the complete confidence with which it bulldozes through centuries of sophistication, training, dedication and devotion while appearing utterly unaware that ADAVUS are not optional suggestions. This is choreography by algorithmic panic - and Lord Nataraja is suffering this abomination."

Another dancer, Krithika Sivaswamy, echoed the criticism. She wrote, "Ananya Panday's "Bharatnatyam" shows how the industry is insensitive to classical arts, how they mock it and the audacity to put it up publicly on a screen. Unfortunately in India there is no mechanism to sue those who mock classical arts. Its very fluid which makes anyone do any crap with it."

The Choreographer Shares A Different Story

While the internet continues to debate the performance, assistant choreographer Ananya R Kurup offered a more positive perspective from behind the scenes.

She shared glimpses of the training process, along with a picture with Ananya and a video showing her name in the film's credits. In her caption, she praised the actor, writing, "@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest person I know!! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you've absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil."

About The Film

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.

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