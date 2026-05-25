Twisha Sharma Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court today will hear the death case of Twisha Sharma, a model and actor who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12 - barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh - a lawyer.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will hear the case, which has been listed under the title 'Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home'.
Twisha Sharma's family has alleged that her husband, Samarth, and in-laws, including his mother, Giribala Singh, tried to mislead the investigation and influence the case. Samarth was arrested 10 days after her death.
Here are LIVE Updates on Supreme Court hearing Twisha Sharma Death Case:
Twisha Sharma Case Spotlights How Mental Health Becomes Weapon In Divorces
25-year-old Reema (name changed) walked into what she believed would be a routine marriage counselling session, hoping perhaps for mediation, closure, or clarity amid an increasingly bitter separation. Instead, she says, the session turned into something far more unsettling. Her estranged husband repeatedly pushed the counsellor to "diagnose" her with ADHD and bipolar disorder, insisting that her alleged mental health issues had existed long before their marriage. The conversation, she recalls, soon stopped feeling like therapy and began resembling an attempt to build a legal case against her. The counsellor eventually intervened, asking the husband to stop what Reema describes as a sustained effort to create a psychiatric narrative that could strengthen his position in the divorce proceedings.
Rohit (name changed), 30, recounts a similarly disturbing experience. Over the course of his marriage, he says, his wife, a psychologist by profession, repeatedly told him he suffered from ADHD and several other mental health conditions.
She also allegedly prescribed him psychedelic drugs over an extended period, despite not being legally authorised to do so. After Rohit survived a suicide attempt, he claims his wife arrived at the hospital seeking his signature on an affidavit that sought to absolve her of any responsibility for his actions, while also asking him to declare that he wrote his will naming her as heir to his property without any coercion by her.
It was only after the couple separated and lawyers became involved that Rohit realised psychologists cannot legally prescribe such medication in India; only psychiatrists can. By then, however, he says his wife had already accumulated videos, records and documentation portraying him as someone with severe psychiatric illness.
Twisha Sharma Cremated After 2nd Autopsy In Dowry Harassment Case
Nearly two weeks after she died due to alleged dowry harassment in Bhopal, a second post-mortem was conducted on the body of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma on Sunday. Shortly after, it was handed over to her family. Visuals showed her body being brought out of AIIMS Bhopal and put in a hearse van.
She was cremated later in the evening at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat.
A Second Autopsy
Sharma's family had refused to receive her body until a second post-mortem was conducted to examine the concerns that were not addressed in the first autopsy. The concerns reportedly included a lack of proper examination of the alleged blunt force injuries on the body and the absence of a radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.
Based on their request and approval from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, a four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi arrived in Bhopal last night and performed the autopsy today.
The autopsy was completed by 3.40 pm, advocate Ankur Pandey, who was with a technical team at AIIMS Bhopal, told PTI.
Twisha Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates: The Allegations Made By Twisha Sharma's Family
Twisha Sharma's family has alleged her husband and in-laws, including his mother tried to mislead the investigation and influence the case.
Citing her in-laws' connections in the legal system, Twisha Sharma's father, brother, and relatives have raised concerns over the alleged bulldozing of the justice system by them.
Twisha Sharma Death: Supreme Court To Hear Case Today
The Supreme Court today will hear the death case of Twisha Sharma, a model and actor who was found hanging at her marital home on May 12 - barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh - a lawyer.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will hear the case, which has been listed under the title 'Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home'.