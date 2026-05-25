25-year-old Reema (name changed) walked into what she believed would be a routine marriage counselling session, hoping perhaps for mediation, closure, or clarity amid an increasingly bitter separation. Instead, she says, the session turned into something far more unsettling. Her estranged husband repeatedly pushed the counsellor to "diagnose" her with ADHD and bipolar disorder, insisting that her alleged mental health issues had existed long before their marriage. The conversation, she recalls, soon stopped feeling like therapy and began resembling an attempt to build a legal case against her. The counsellor eventually intervened, asking the husband to stop what Reema describes as a sustained effort to create a psychiatric narrative that could strengthen his position in the divorce proceedings.

Rohit (name changed), 30, recounts a similarly disturbing experience. Over the course of his marriage, he says, his wife, a psychologist by profession, repeatedly told him he suffered from ADHD and several other mental health conditions.

She also allegedly prescribed him psychedelic drugs over an extended period, despite not being legally authorised to do so. After Rohit survived a suicide attempt, he claims his wife arrived at the hospital seeking his signature on an affidavit that sought to absolve her of any responsibility for his actions, while also asking him to declare that he wrote his will naming her as heir to his property without any coercion by her.

It was only after the couple separated and lawyers became involved that Rohit realised psychologists cannot legally prescribe such medication in India; only psychiatrists can. By then, however, he says his wife had already accumulated videos, records and documentation portraying him as someone with severe psychiatric illness.