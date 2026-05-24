Twisha Sharma's Body Handed Over To Family After 2nd Autopsy

Nearly two weeks after she died due to alleged dowry harassment in Bhopal, a second post-mortem was conducted on the body of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma. Shortly after, it was handed over to her family. Visuals showed her body being brought out of AIIMS Bhopal and put in a hearse van.

She will be cremated later today at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal. Twisha's family has reportedly appealed to the people of the city to join her funeral procession.

A Second Autopsy

Sharma's family had refused to receive her body until a second post-mortem was conducted to examine the concerns that were not addressed in the first autopsy.

Based on their request and approval from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, a four-member team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi arrived in Bhopal last night and performed the autopsy today.

The autopsy was completed by 3.40 pm, advocate Ankur Pandey, who was with a technical team at AIIMS Bhopal, told PTI.

Twisha Death Case

Twisha, who is from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Bhopal on May 12, after what her family has alleged as mental harassment over dowry demands. Her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, have been named as accused in the case.

"She was being tortured continuously," her father Navnidhi Sharma had earlier told NDTV.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after being on the run for 10 days. He was taken into custody and brought to Bhopal. A court here sent him to police custody for seven days yesterday.

His mother had earlier alleged that Sharma had been addicted to drugs, and that her family had disowned her after pushing her into the glamour industry.