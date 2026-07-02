On CCTV, Masked Men Search Bedroom At House Of Twisha Sharma's In-Laws

CCTV footage accessed by NDTV has added a chilling new twist to the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case. The visuals from inside the Bagmugaliya Extension house in Bhopal show masked men entering a bedroom on the first floor in the early hours of June 28, the same portion of the house where former judge Giribala Singh's room and Samarth-Twisha's room are located.

The footage shows the men moving through the room with apparent familiarity and using torchlight, possibly from mobile phones, to search the area. Around 2.22 am, two men are seen entering the bedroom. One moves towards the bedside drawers while another scans the room. Minutes later, more movement is visible near the cupboards and bed. At one point, at least three men can be seen inside the room, with one appearing to rummage near the almirah while another keeps watch.

The visuals do not look like a hurried smash-and-grab. The men are seen moving in and out of the room in intervals, searching drawers, cupboards and the area around the bed. The CCTV also shows them using lights to examine belongings before leaving the room. Police sources say the burglars entered from the rear side of the house, while others waited outside.

This alleged theft, captured on CCTV, dominated Tuesday's hearing in the court where Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh appeared through video conferencing from Bhopal Central Jail. Giribala told the court that the theft had taken place in her portion of the house and requested permission for the police to record her statement so that a list of stolen property could be prepared.

The CBI opposed the request, arguing that the theft case was a separate police matter and had no connection with the ongoing proceedings in Twisha Sharma's alleged dowry death case.

Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma and her brother Harshit, an Army officer, who were present during the hearing, raised serious suspicion over the timing of the theft. They alleged that the burglary could be part of a larger conspiracy to influence the probe, disturb evidence or mislead investigators.

According to police sources, the burglars broke open almirahs in Giribala Singh's room. Around 5 am, a police patrol vehicle reportedly spotted three suspected burglars near the house. Two fled immediately, while the third also managed to escape after police recovered a bag from him. The recovered bag allegedly contained an old licensed revolver and some silver ornaments and valuables.

Giribala Singh's lawyer Enosh George Carlo said the revolver was a family heritage possession that originally belonged to Giribala's father, a former Army officer. The licenced weapon is now in the name of Giribala's elder son, Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Siddharth Singh.

Police sources said three other burglars may have left before the patrol vehicle reached the spot and are suspected to have escaped with a major part of the valuables, including gold and brass items.

Sources also said that before arresting Giribala Singh from the same house on May 28, the CBI had seized jewellery belonging to Twisha Sharma but left behind jewellery owned by Giribala Singh. The almirahs broken during the June 28 theft are suspected to have contained those valuables.

Twisha Sharma, 33, a former model-actor, had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025. She was found hanging on the terrace of the same house on the night of May 12. The case later went to the CBI amid allegations of dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

On Tuesday, the local court extended the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh till July 14 after the CBI said the investigation was still incomplete and the report of the second autopsy conducted on May 27 was still awaited.

The CBI also moved two applications before the court. One seeks permission to obtain the password of Samarth Singh's seized laptop, which forensic experts have reportedly been unable to access because it is password-protected.

The second seeks permission to collect voice samples of Samarth and Giribala Singh for voice spectrography analysis of audio recordings that investigators consider crucial to the probe.