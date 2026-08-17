Govinda Gets Support From Somy Ali After Sunita Ahuja's 'Sugar Daddy' Remark

Somy Ali has stepped forward to support Govinda as his personal life faces fresh attention. The controversy began after reports of tension between Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, over his alleged relationship with a younger actor. Somy shared several old pictures with Govinda and spoke about his personality.

She described him as one of the finest talents she worked with and praised his humble nature. While having respect for both Govinda and Sunita, she defended the actor's choice to continue working despite the criticism around him.

She made it clear that Govinda should not be mocked simply because he works with younger female actors.

On Instagram, Somy Ali wrote, “I am going to chime in here as no one else will and show support whenever it's necessary. I have known Govinda personally and professionally, which is why I can say a few things about him from both ends. Chichi is one of the greatest talents in the Hindi film industry and he is one of the most humble actors I got to know during my time within that industry.”

“I have immense respect for both Chichi and Sunita. However, there is nothing ageist about an actor accepting a role with a younger actress. Talent doesn't have an expiration date. At a time when work may be difficult to find, choosing to keep working is something to respect, not ridicule. An actor's worth isn't determined by his age or by the age of his co-star. It's determined by his talent, professionalism and willingness to keep going.”

“Getting another opportunity when doors have been difficult to open should be celebrated. Every actor deserves the chance to prove that they still have something meaningful to offer. Age should never become a weapon against someone who is simply trying to earn a living and continue doing what he loves. Perhaps the most admirable thing about an actor is his refusal to give up when the industry or others start telling him he's too old.”

The tension between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja started after the actor was seen arriving at the airport with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar from the upcoming film, Roopa. Sunita, speaking with paparazzi later, mocked Govinda and called him "sugar daddy".

Her comment later received a response from Govinda, who told Sunita to stay within her limits and objected to the language she had used against him.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and share two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.