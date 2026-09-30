Kubbra Sait Takes A Stand Against Online Gossip Surrounding Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda's personal life has been under the spotlight for quite some time now. His appearances with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar have led to dating rumours. From airport sightings to their visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, their equation has become a topic of discussion on social media.

The speculation has also brought Govinda's marriage to Sunita Ahuja into the conversation, with Sunita making several comments about the actor and Komal.

Amid all the chatter, actor Kubbra Sait has now spoken up about the constant gossip surrounding Govinda and Komal. In a video shared on Instagram, Kubbra asked people to stop acting like "private investigators" and passing judgment on public figures based on what they see or hear online.

Kubbra began by talking about her own admiration for Govinda. "Tell me, when did you stop being a fan and when did you start becoming a private investigator?" she asked. The actor recalled growing up watching Govinda and called him a "superstar, icon, legend", adding that the 90s "was owned by this guy."

Kubbra Sait then questioned how every woman seen around the actor ends up being labelled a "mystery woman" or "alleged girlfriend". "If there is a girl, if she is near him, if she is breathing air around him, then she is a mystery woman, alleged girlfriend," she said, questioning how people reach such conclusions.

The actor also spoke about Sunita Ahuja and said she had met her once and found her "funny", "outspoken", "outrageous" and "incredible". She pointed out that Sunita, as well as other women linked to such rumours, are often expected to explain themselves.

"When did gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgment?" Kubbra Sait asked. She went on to say that while public figures understand that their work can be discussed, their personal lives should not become a space where people feel entitled to pass comments.

Kubbra also made a larger point about how women are treated online. "Respect a woman in everyday life, in everyday choices," she said, adding that women should not be asked to come forward and justify themselves.

She ended her message by asking people to think before posting nasty comments or making videos for clicks. Quoting a line from Bambi, she said, "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all." She then added, "Just be a fan. Enjoy being a fan."

Meanwhile, Govinda has denied the dating rumours involving Komal Rani. The actor has maintained that their equation is professional and said that his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with her was connected to prayers for the success of Roopa.

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