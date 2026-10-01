Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Unauthorised Use Of TV Actors Body's Rs 90 Lakh Funds

Actress Upasana Singh has alleged that Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure broke CINTAA's (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) fixed deposits worth around Rs 90 lakh and transferred money from a bank account that was supposed to remain frozen.

Speaking to IANS, Upasana said CINTAA has fixed deposits and bank accounts in five banks. She said the banks were informed about the dissolution of the earlier committee and were asked to keep the accounts frozen until a new committee took charge.

According to her, the accounts were supposed to be opened only after a court order recognised the new committee. However, she alleged that one account was opened before that.

"We found out that the account had already been opened. They had opened their account there, and the money from CINTAA's FDs was transferred into it," she said.

Upasana alleged that the money was then used in different places. She, however, said the exact amount transferred from the FDs was not known. She also questioned how the fixed deposits could be broken without consulting CINTAA members.

“It is such a big issue because if you want to break the FDs of any institution, you have to ask the members first. How can they break the FDs?” she said.

She claimed that an authorised signature would have been needed for the transaction. However, she alleged that the office staff took film body's president Poonam Dhillon, vice-president Padmini Kolhapure and treasurer Kanwarjit Paintal to the bank.

According to Upasana, they showed the bank CINTAA's stamp, email ID and office details and asked the bank to open the account through the KYC process.

“They took Paintal saab, Poonam and Padmini and told the bank, 'This is our stamp, this is our email ID, and this is our office. You open our account through KYC,'" she alleged.

CINTAA is already involved in a dispute over who should run the association. Different sides are claiming control of the committee and its bank accounts.

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