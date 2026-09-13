CINTAA Re-Election Results: Upasana Singh, Sahila Chadha Lead After Feud With Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) re-election results are out. Upasana Singh received 360 votes and emerged as the winner. She was closely followed by Sahila Chadha, who polled 357 votes. The rest of the winning panel included Vikas Verma with 349 votes, Deepak Parashar with 348 votes, Kunickaa Sadanand with 312 votes, Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma with 306 votes and Nagma Moraji with 290 votes.

Reacting to the win, Nagma took to her Instagram account and thanked her fellow CINTAA members. She wrote, "Appreciate All the Members of #CINTAA for bestowing their trust in our Panel and making us #win #Thank you for all your support. Victory is all yours. #cintaa #elections 2026 artists association."

In an interaction with IANS, Deepak Parashar said, “I did not expect this, I am surprised. I have won with very good votes. Now I just want to work for my CINTAA members. I would like them to come back and work with me. Thank you very much."

Kunickaa Sadanand also expressed her gratitude to the members who stood by her during the elections. "Now our fight has begun. Now we have to work and show whether we are truly capable or not. We have to show that they have trusted us,” she said.

The results come amid the recent public feud involving Upasana Singh and former office-bearers Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure. The fresh elections were held on September 12 following weeks of disagreements and resignations within the association.

The polls were conducted after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for elections in the wake of multiple resignations from CINTAA's Executive Committee.

Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure had approached the court seeking a stay on the re-election, but their plea was rejected. A day before the polls were scheduled, allegations also surfaced over an alleged attempt to remove official documents from the CINTAA office.

Upasana Singh claimed that she and the other members of the association informed the police that Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure were no longer authorised to enter the CINTAA premises after the election results were approved. A police complaint was also filed at the Versova police station.

Both sides maintained that their actions were aimed at protecting the personal information of CINTAA members when the police were called to the association's office.

Also Read | 'Poonam Dhillon And Padmini Kolhapure Want Yes-Men In CINTAA': Upasana Singh On Actors Body Mess