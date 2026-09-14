"Couldn't Feel My Leg": Saif Ali Khan Recalls Being "Almost Paralysed" After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence in January 2025 when an intruder stabbed him multiple times during an attempted burglary. More than a year after the incident, the actor has opened up about the lasting impact of the attack. The Nawab of Bollywood admitted that he is still not completely over what happened. He revealed that knives continue to trigger a reaction in him, while also acknowledging that another part of him understands the circumstances and would be willing to forgive the person responsible.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Saif explained how he and his family dealt with the aftermath of the stabbing. “We have dealt with it remarkably well. I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person. We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane though. I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me react,” the actor said.

“I start thinking about it. It's just incredibly lucky because the knife broke. It was the worst knife in the history of knife attacks. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I'd be dead. You poke, it can go anywhere. I was cut everywhere, but it didn't kill me. I can't get over how lucky I was. But there's another side to this, a part of me understands what happened. I would happily forgive this person also," he added.

Saif also expressed empathy towards his attacker, suggesting that the man may have been driven by financial desperation. “These things happen because of inequality. Because someone is looking for money and he is desperate. I don't think he knew where he was or what he was doing. If he had known, it wouldn't have happened. It's a very unfortunate incident. He was very unlucky, because I think he is in a lot of trouble for a long time. I was almost paralyzed. I couldn't feel my leg for a while. It nicked my spinal cord but didn't cut it. Unbelievable!” he shared.

The actor also admitted that he would have rather died than spend the rest of his life paralysed. “There was a feeling when I was covered in blood, that it's been a great life. I just remember thinking that. It's been absolutely a great privilege and a blast. I just want to hold someone's hand and go. I was okay with that. But, what I wasn't okay with was to be paralysed. I was incredibly lucky," Saif admitted.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's latest film Haiwaan is currently running in theatres. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

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