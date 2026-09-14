Video: Ajith Kumar Loses Cool As Fan Tries To Take Selfie With Him

Ajith Kumar's recent racing outing at Silverstone has caught attention for a reason beyond the results. His team finished 38th overall in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race held in the United Kingdom, but a video from the event has now become a talking point among his fans.

The clip shows a fan coming close to Ajith to take a selfie. The actor looked uncomfortable with the situation and gave the fan an angry look as he tried to take a picture. Soon after, Ajith's bodyguard stepped in and politely asked the fan to move away.

The fan does not move closer or disturb the actor after that. Still, Ajith continues to look at him with a serious expression.

The video has received criticism as some users felt Ajith Kumar should not have looked upset.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Even Hamilton doesn't behave like this.”

Another shared, “I honestly don't understand one thing about this world. If I run a shop or a company, my customers are the reason I earn money and live, so I would always respect them, speak to them politely, and value their time. The same applies to actors. People buy movie tickets, watch their films, follow them, and make them superstars. Their fame, wealth, and lavish lifestyle are possible because of the audience. So why do some people treat an actor like a god and even risk their lives or die for them? You are the customer. You are the one giving them the money, fame, and success.

“Admire their talent, enjoy their movies, and support their work, but don't forget that they are successful because of you. They should value and respect their fans, not the other way around,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “I wait for the day when this guy goes to other cities for his racing games and nobody turns-up to see him, or cheer him or take pictures with him. I hope one day that happens and Tamil people will gain self respect.”

One more added, “If you want your privacy, we completely respect that. If you're with your family or having personal time, nobody has the right to disturb you for a photo or selfie. But when you're participating in a public sporting event, fans are naturally going to come.”

Another big moment from the Le Mans race was the meeting between Vijay and Ajith Kumar. Trisha Krishnan was also present at the event.

Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, will next appear in Adhik Ravichandran's Dare Devil.