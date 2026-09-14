Vijay's Mega Rs 11,000 Crore UK Deal For Investments In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Vijay, on his first official trip to the UK, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd for an investment of approximately Rs 11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister's office said in a social media post.

The investment, says the Chief Minister's Office, will create around 7,000 jobs in the state across sectors.

"Today in London, England, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., along with its European and UK-based joint venture companies, and Guidance, Tamil Nadu, for an investment of approximately Rs 11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

"The investment will create employment opportunities for around 7,000 people across sectors including design, engineering, manufacturing, assembling and logistics facilities," it added.

British companies have had a long presence in Tamil Nadu across engineering, financial services and technology, with several operating manufacturing facilities and global capability centres in the state.

Ahead of the visit, the state government said Vijay's UK visit is aimed at strengthening these existing relationships, expanding the operations of companies already present in Tamil Nadu and attracting fresh investments in advanced manufacturing, automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics and global capability centres.

The warm hugs and camaraderie between actor-turned-politician Vijay and actor-racer Ajith Kumar in the United Kingdom triggered a row, with the DMK accusing the Chief Minister of going to London to "attend the car race of his friend Ajith".

The TVK brushed off the criticism, saying "it is not improper to meet your friend".

Vijay waved the ceremonial green flag to start the Michelin Le Mans Cup race at Silverstone in the United Kingdom, as actor and motorsport competitor Ajith Kumar took to the track for the fifth round of the 2026 championship.

"He said that he is going to receive investment from London. But everybody saw that he had gone to see the car race of his friend Ajith," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan had said.

The TVK termed it "small silly talk".

"When you are on a visit it is not improper to go meet your friend. I know they are talking about Ajith and Ajith is a star not only in Tamil Nadu but in the racing circle. Now when the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu goes and visits a person like him it adds to the value of brand Tamil Nadu. They are envious of us, that's why they are doing all this. We don't have to get diverted by this small silly talk," TVK spokesperson Americai V Narayanan had said.

Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who accompanied Vijay on the UK visit, said the trip had provided new perspectives and learning towards creating an international-level sports economy with Tamil Nadu at its centre.