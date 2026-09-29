Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"US manufacturing output strengthened, with the Dallas Fed production index reaching 29.5, signaling resilient economic demand and supporting crypto participation. However, Brent near $107 and Treasury yields above 5.23% increased inflation and funding pressures. Markets priced over a 70% chance of an October Fed hike, which could restrict liquidity for Bitcoin and altcoins. Weaker US and Asian equities kept investors selective. Overall, resilient growth supports crypto demand, while higher yields, oil prices and tighter policy limit near-term momentum across markets.

Bitcoin trades near $83,022 in a short-term pullback within a constructive daily structure. Immediate support lies around $81,700 - $82,000, while $83,200 - $83,500 forms resistance. Holding support could stabilize momentum; reclaiming resistance may restore buyer control, whereas a breakdown would shift attention toward the secondary 80,900-81,200 support region during the next trading session.

Ethereum trades near $2,664 in a constructive but cooling daily setup. Immediate support rests around $2,600 - $2,620, while $2,675 - $2,700 forms resistance around the psychological $2,700 level. Holding support may preserve buyer interest, though Futures traders should monitor volume, open interest and funding before interpreting another resistance test as confirmation of strength.

HBAR trades near $0.11986 after a pullback within a bullish daily structure, although RSI near 78 shows stretched momentum. Support sits around $0.112 - $0.114, with $0.100 - $0.102 secondary. Holding support may preserve strength, while $0.122 - $0.125 remains the immediate resistance zone for buyers.

US and Asian equities weakened, with the Nasdaq falling 0.92%, the S&P 500 losing 0.77% and the Sensex dropping 1.52%. The VIX rose 8.07% to 16.07, showing increased caution, while most Asian indices declined except Shanghai. Gold remained nearly flat, but oil gained 1.27%, keeping inflation concerns active. The broader setup may limit speculative flows, although crypto's round-the-clock liquidity and relative resilience could continue attracting investors seeking alternatives beyond traditional markets during volatile trading periods.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23.8 million in net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs posted a modest $1.7 million net inflow. BlackRock led demand across both markets, with ETHA adding $50.37 million. Despite institutional buying, Bitcoin slipped toward $83,000- $84,000, while Ether held near $2,680. The muted reaction shows ETF inflows do not guarantee immediate gains, as macro pressure, geopolitical uncertainty, profit-taking, derivatives positioning and exchange supply can absorb fresh institutional demand in spot markets."