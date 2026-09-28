Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42

"Bitcoin's current consolidation is becoming a test of how much geopolitical uncertainty the market can absorb without disrupting the broader recovery. After briefly moving above $85,000, Bitcoin has slipped back below $84,000 as uncertainty around the U.S.-Iran situation persists. What stands out, however, is that the pullback remains relatively contained, suggesting that investors are not aggressively unwinding positions despite the headlines.

The $84,800 level is now particularly important. A sustained move above this zone would signal that Bitcoin has absorbed the recent selling pressure and could open the path toward $90,000. At the same time, the decline in open interest over the past week indicates that some leverage is being removed from the market. That can actually create a healthier setup for the next move, as the market becomes less dependent on leveraged positioning.

The broader market is showing a similar pattern of selective strength. Ethereum is holding around $2,700, while XRP remains near $1.50 and Dogecoin has managed to stay marginally positive even as Bitcoin and Ethereum softened. This suggests that capital is not moving uniformly across crypto, with individual assets responding differently to the same macro and geopolitical backdrop.

The bigger signal for Bitcoin will be whether it can turn $84,800 from resistance into support. If that happens while open interest remains controlled and geopolitical uncertainty does not escalate further, the market could start positioning for the next leg toward $90,000. The important shift here is that Bitcoin is increasingly demonstrating an ability to consolidate through external shocks rather than requiring a completely risk-free macro environment to move higher."