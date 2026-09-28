Buying Health Insurance For Parents? 5 Things That Can Save You Big Money

Buying health insurance for parents is not simply about finding the policy with the lowest premium. For older people, the real test comes when a hospitalisation actually happens.

A policy may look affordable on paper but still leave a family paying a large part of the medical bill because of co-payment clauses, waiting periods or coverage limits. This is why families need to look beyond the premium before buying health insurance for their parents.

Ankita Srivastava, General Manager - Growth & Strategy at THIP Insure (The Healthy Indian Project), told NDTV that families should look at how the policy would respond during an actual medical emergency, rather than comparing policies only on price.

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According to her, here are five things to check before buying health insurance for parents.

1. Is The Sum Insured Enough?

The first question is how much coverage the policy actually provides. Medical expenses can rise quickly during hospitalisation, particularly for surgeries or prolonged treatment. A low sum insured may keep the premium down, but it can leave the family paying a substantial amount from its own savings. The coverage should be considered in the context of the parent's age, existing health conditions and the cost of treatment in the city where they live. "Families looking for additional protection can also consider a super top-up policy, depending on their requirements," Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, told NDTV.

2. What Happens To Pre-Existing Diseases?

This is one of the most important points for parents. Older policyholders may already have conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiac problems. These may come with specific waiting periods before treatment becomes eligible for coverage. Buyers should check exactly when a pre-existing condition will be covered. They should also look for disease-specific exclusions and other restrictions. Assuming that every existing illness will be covered from day one can create a major financial problem when a claim is made.

3. How Much Will You Have To Pay From Your Own Pocket?

A policy can have a large sum insured and still leave the policyholder with a sizeable bill. One reason is co-payment. Under such a clause, the policyholder has to bear a specified percentage of eligible medical expenses. There can also be sub-limits for particular treatments or diseases. Room-rent restrictions are another clause that can affect the final amount paid by the insurer. "These details matter because the cheapest premium may not necessarily mean the lowest financial burden during hospitalisation," Bhilwaria added.

4. Can Your Parents Use A Cashless Hospital Nearby?

For parents, the hospital network can be just as important as the policy itself. Before buying the policy, families should check whether hospitals they are likely to use in their city are part of the insurer's cashless network. It is also worth checking how the pre-authorisation process works and what kind of claims support the insurer provides. A cashless facility can reduce the immediate financial pressure on a family during an emergency, but buyers should not assume that every hospital will automatically be covered.

5. Can The Policy Work For The Long Term?

Health insurance for parents should be treated as long-term financial protection, not just a one-year purchase. Families should understand renewal terms, exclusions, restoration benefits and pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage. They should also check treatment restrictions and understand how the premium could change as the insured person moves into higher age bands. "Families should evaluate whether the coverage remains meaningful when a major medical event occurs, rather than looking only at the initial premium," Srivastava said.