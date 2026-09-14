Your Health Insurance Policy Is Useless Without These 5 Features

Buying health insurance is often treated as a tick-box exercise. You pay the premium. You get a policy. And you assume you are covered.

But the real test comes when you are lying in a hospital bed and the insurer has to pay the bill. That is when the fine print can suddenly become very important.

A policy with a large sum insured may still leave you paying a sizeable amount from your own pocket if it comes with restrictive conditions. This is why experts often recommend looking beyond the headline coverage amount and checking the features that determine how much of your hospital bill the policy will actually cover.

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Here are five things you should look for before buying a health insurance policy.

1. No Hospital Room Rent Cap

Room rent may look like a small detail when you buy a policy. It isn't. Some health policies put a limit on the room you can choose. For instance, a policy may cover only a certain percentage of the sum insured or restrict you to a particular room category. The problem starts when you choose a room that costs more than the permitted limit.

In some policies, the impact may extend beyond just the extra room charge. Certain hospital expenses can be linked to the room category, which means your out-of-pocket cost can rise. A policy without a room-rent cap gives you greater flexibility at the time of hospitalisation.

2. A Short PED Waiting Period

Pre-existing diseases, or PEDs, are another important clause. These are medical conditions that existed before you bought the policy. Insurers generally impose a waiting period before such conditions become eligible for coverage.

The shorter the waiting period, the better. This matters especially for people who are buying health insurance later in life or already have medical conditions. A policy with a long PED waiting period can leave you without coverage for certain treatments for several years. So don't just ask, "How much is the sum insured?" Ask, "When does my existing illness become covered?"

3. Cover That Refills

Imagine you have a Rs 10 lakh health insurance policy. You undergo treatment and use most or all of that amount. What happens if another medical emergency hits later in the same policy year?

This is where a refill or restoration benefit can help. Such a feature can restore the sum insured after it has been used, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

For a family floater, this can be particularly useful. One family member's hospitalisation may consume a large part of the cover, leaving less protection for everyone else.

A refill feature can provide an additional layer of financial protection. But check the fine print. Restoration rules can differ across policies. Some may allow it only for subsequent claims, while others may have restrictions on the same illness or the first claim.

4. No Co-Pay

Co-payment is simple to understand but easy to overlook. If your policy has a 20 per cent co-pay clause, you may have to pay 20 per cent of an eligible hospital bill while the insurer pays the remaining 80 per cent.

That can become expensive during a major hospitalisation. Suppose the eligible bill is Rs 5 lakh. A 20 per cent co-pay would mean you pay Rs 1 lakh from your own pocket.

A policy without a co-pay requirement can therefore offer much better protection, although it may come with a higher premium. Don't choose a policy only because its premium looks cheaper. Check whether the lower premium comes with a higher share of the bill for you.

5. No Disease-Wise Sub Limits

This is another clause that can quietly reduce your actual coverage. A policy may advertise a Rs 10 lakh sum insured. But it could have separate limits for certain treatments or diseases.

For example, a policy might have a specific cap for cataract surgery or another procedure. So even if your overall cover is Rs 10 lakh, the insurer may not pay the entire eligible cost if the treatment has a separate sub-limit.

The headline sum insured, therefore, isn't the whole story. Always check whether the policy has disease-wise or treatment-wise sub-limits.

Term Insurance: The Rs 1 Crore Question Isn't The Only Question

The growing interest in financial protection also shows that Indian consumers are becoming more conscious of the size and quality of their insurance cover. After the government's GST exemption on individual term life insurance, term insurance adoption surged by around 1.5 times, according to a Policybazaar report.

The change also pushed buyers towards larger covers. The share of Rs 3 crore-plus term covers rose 35 per cent among NRIs and 32 per cent among HNIs after the GST reform. Rider adoption also increased, with purchases rising 13 per cent overall.

Consumers are increasingly looking beyond simply having a policy. They want protection that can actually hold up when they need it. Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar, told NDTV, "The GST exemption on individual term life insurance has had an impact that goes beyond simply reducing the premium customers pay."

He added that customers are using the affordability benefit to reassess their protection needs, opt for higher sum assured and add riders for more comprehensive coverage.

The same mindset should apply when choosing health insurance. A Rs 10 lakh policy is not necessarily better than a Rs 5 lakh policy simply because the number is bigger.

The real question is: How much of that Rs 10 lakh will actually be available when you need it?

Before buying or renewing a health insurance policy, check the room-rent clause, PED waiting period, restoration benefit, co-pay and disease-wise sub-limits. These five clauses may look boring today. They could become the most important lines in your policy when the hospital bill arrives.