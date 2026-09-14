"Kabaddi Player": What We Know About Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla

Kalyan Bainsla, the man who allegedly hit a female biker with his friend's Maruti Ciaz car in Haryana's Gurugram, identified himself as an 'international kabaddi player' and a member of the 'Indian rugby team' on Instagram.

His profile photo shows him flexing his arms. He also claims to be the winner of a bodybuilding tournament called Amateur Olympia India. His claims could not be verified.

Bainsla posts on Instagram fairly regularly; most posts show him either exercising or flexing his muscles. He has a substantial following on the social media platform.

He has since deactivated his Instagram profile.

Also read: Woman On Sports Bike Hit By Car In Gurugram For Asking Driver To Stay Away

The woman shared a video on Sunday night showing the occupants of the car harassing her. She can be seen in the video trying to escape them. The car veered right, hit her from the side, and sped away. She fell onto the road and sustained minor injuries.

"I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like this aren't afraid of hitting people and running away," she said in the video.

The woman was riding her Aprilia RS 457, a sports bike, which was also damaged in the crash.

The episode was recorded on an action camera mounted on her motorcycle.

The rider's friend chased the car and tried to stop it. The driver, however, fled.

The police took note of the viral video and registered a case.

"On September 14, 2026, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," said Abhilaksh Joshi, the assistant commissioner of police in Gurugram.

"Regarding the accused's identity, details are currently being traced via the vehicle involved; the woman will also be included in the investigation, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge," he added.

Car Owner Says He Wasn't Driving

The owner of the car claimed he was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident. "I was not driving the car," claimed Manish, a resident of Haryana's Palwal.

He told NDTV that he serves in the Army and was on duty in Assam.

He said his friend had borrowed his car from his family on Sunday. He came to know about the incident after the video went viral.

NDTV also visited Kalyan's gym. The owner of the property said the place had been vacated two months ago.

"There was a small rent-related dispute with Kalyan, after which we settled the matter. We took one month's rent and got the place vacated," he said.