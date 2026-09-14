Rajisha Vijayan Reveals What Makes Suriya And Karthi Special: 'They Are Very Grounded'

This talented Malayalam actor worked with Tamil star Suriya in Jai Bhim and with his brother Karthi in Sardar. Rajisha Vijayan is now back in Sardar 2 as Indu and says that she was more than happy when director PS Mithran called her back for the sequel. In this exclusive chat with NDTV, the Kalamkaval actor talks about Sardar 2, working with Suriya and Karthi, and more.

Reprising Indu in Sardar 2 was a rare opportunity to revisit a character with the same actor and filmmaker and she recalls the conversation with PS Mithran. "He told me, 'I know you're dead but you are the soul of Sardar. Indu is his biggest supporter so just be there; it also works like a lucky charm.' This was a backstory and I've not gotten this opportunity where I get to reprise the same character in another film; it was fun," she smiles.

Rajisha, who has worked with both Suriya and Karthi, has nothing but praise for them. She describes both as favourites and says their humility and willingness to collaborate have made working with them a pleasure. "Now, I just have to work with Sivakumar sir," she laughs. "It's such an absolute pleasure working with both of them. Such gentlemen and such humble actors. Not often do you find actors who have reached a top position and are still very collaborative in the process. Very rarely do you find human beings who are very open to exploring and improvising and collaborating."

She also points out that their discipline on set is highly inspiring and explains, "When they are on set, they are very meticulous and very careful about how the scene is going to take place. What more can we do to add to the scene? They're both well aware and passionate about cinema. Even in the small things they do one can see this. For instance, I've noticed that both of them don't sit in a chair between shots. They always sit on this high stool so that the body does not relax, they are still in character and their clothes don't crease."

When it comes to choosing films, the Anuraga Karikkin Vellam actor states that she doesn't first look at the actor she'll be paired with but the script and the character. "I've never really looked into who is acting with me regardless of what language I am working in. It has always been script first and what my character is going to contribute to the script. Whether I have space rather than screen time - whatever time I have, will I make a difference to the story? Will I be able to do or perform a little differently from what I have done before?" she asserts. "I always say that before you choose a film, the film and the director have to choose you. I'm just very lucky that good films have come my way for me to choose them."

While she is open to commercial cinema and socially relevant films, she believes filmmakers need to remain committed to the genre they choose. Says Rajisha, "If you are out there to make a proper mass masala film, then let's make that. If you are going to make a very socially relevant film, let's make that in its purity. I also don't want to sign on films just for staying visible. That's why I've probably only done five films in five years of my Tamil journey. I'm just waiting for something that will give me space to perform. I just don't want to chumma do a role for the sake of doing a role." She remains grateful that Tamil films such as Bison Kaalamaadan, Jai Bhim, Sardar and Karnan have come her way.

It's been a decade since Rajisha made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Anuraga Karikkin Vellam in 2016 for which she won numerous awards. Looking back, she says gratitude is her strongest emotion. "I think the first emotion is gratitude I feel towards the people who have stood by me; who I've gotten to work with. It's not easy to sustain a cinema career for 10 years. Let alone entering the industry itself which is a difficult thing to pull off. And then to sustain for 10 years; to do work in different languages; and to keep wanting more. To do better. To become a better actor," feels the Ramarao on Duty actor who adds her ambition is to keep acting for as long as possible. "I just hope there will be many more decades until I die. I just want to act until it's time for me to leave. As long as I can be in front of the camera, be with cinema, associated with cinema, I'll be a very happy person."

Does she have any regrets about doing any film over the last 10 years? Pat comes Rajisha's reply, "On occasion, I have asked myself whether I jumped in too quickly and if I should have taken more time to consider a project. But once you have committed to a film, then you give it your 100%. An actor is ultimately one part of a much larger filmmaking process. You should understand as a technician, as an actor, you're only a very small part of a film where you have come to execute that particular director's vision. You can do anything and everything before you make that choice. But once you make that choice, you can't regret your choice or rethink."

Earlier, there were strong women characters that were written by prominent directors in Tamil and Malayalam cinema which gave opportunities for many actresses in the industry. Today, there's great competition and a dearth of such roles as well which can pose a challenge. Rajisha acknowledges this saying, "During the writing itself, if the choice to add good female characters does not happen, then it becomes an issue. Even in Malayalam, it's a little wobbly right now, but it's slowly coming back also. And that shift will always be there. Change is the only constant. I just hope I'm lucky enough to be in a space where I'll still be acting when such characters are written."

Recently, Rajisha's co-star in Bison Kaalamaadan, Anupama Parameswaran opened up in public about the narcissistic abuse she had faced in a relationship. It made headlines but Anupama also received some flak on social media for this. While choosing not to comment about that, Rajisha states that every celebrity makes their own choices and decisions when it comes to speaking publicly about a personal experience.

"People should not be judged for deciding to speak about their lives. I guard my personal life closely, while there are people who are very open about their personal life in the public space. I don't think any of us have any right to judge a person when they share their experiences. As long as you get to talk about things or do things out of your own choice, that's a good position to be in. Speaking openly about personal struggles takes courage; let's just respect each person's choice," she emphasises.

Despite being extremely fluent in Hindi, Rajisha is yet to make the transition into Hindi films or web series unlike some of her peers from the Malayalam industry. Ask her why and she reveals, "I got some opportunities but had to let them go because of date clashes. If I enter a new industry, I want to be able to do something that is worthwhile; I'm waiting for the right opportunity. I feel like the Hindi space currently is a little wobbly right now because of the changing industry dynamics after COVID and the rise of pan-Indian cinema. Regional industries like Malayalam cinema adapted more quickly because they traditionally catered to specific linguistic audiences, while Hindi cinema is today dealing with a much wider national market."

While she waits for the right Hindi project, Rajisha Vijan is busy with numerous Tamil and Malayalam films. She has Amal Neerad's Bachelor Party, Jiiva's Thagappan and another Tamil film that she's keeping under tight wraps for now.

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