<i>Padayaatra</i> Trailer: Mammootty Plays A Doctor Under Police Scrutiny In Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Comeback Film

Mammootty and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan are reuniting after 32 years with Padayaatra.

What's Happening

The trailer of the upcoming film offers a glimpse into a story that appears to combine political tension with a character-driven narrative.

The 1-minute-14-second trailer introduces Mammootty as a doctor whose seemingly ordinary life changes after a suspected Maoist attack.

As the police begin investigating the incident, his character comes under scrutiny, raising questions about his connection to the events.

The trailer begins with the actor's character following his usual morning routine before leaving for work.

Mammootty's character is shown as someone who has a close relationship with the people around him.

The mood changes when the suspected Maoist attack leads to a police probe. As the investigation progresses, the doctor becomes part of the authorities' questioning.

The trailer then cuts to an intense shot of a torch being directed at Mammootty's face.

Background

Padayaatra marks Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan's fourth film together. Their association began with Anantaram in 1987.

They subsequently collaborated on Mathilukal in 1990 and Vidheyan in 1994. The films earned widespread acclaim, with Mammootty winning National Awards for his performances in Mathilukal and Vidheyan.

The film also marks Adoor Gopalakrishnan's return to filmmaking after nearly a decade. His previous directorial venture was Pinneyum, which was released in 2016.